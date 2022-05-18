Feed Grade L-threonine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Feed Grade L-threonine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity98.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Feed Grade L-threonine include ADM, Ajinomoto, Evonik, Meihua Group, Dirox, Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry, Ningxia Eppen, CJ CheilJedang and Star Lake Bioscience and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Feed Grade L-threonine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Feed Grade L-threonine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Feed Grade L-threonine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity98.5%
- Purity99.5%
Global Feed Grade L-threonine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Feed Grade L-threonine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Poultry
- Livestock
- Others
Global Feed Grade L-threonine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Feed Grade L-threonine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Feed Grade L-threonine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Feed Grade L-threonine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Feed Grade L-threonine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Feed Grade L-threonine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ADM
- Ajinomoto
- Evonik
- Meihua Group
- Dirox
- Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry
- Ningxia Eppen
- CJ CheilJedang
- Star Lake Bioscience
- GLOBAL Bio-Chem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Feed Grade L-threonine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Feed Grade L-threonine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Feed Grade L-threonine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Feed Grade L-threonine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Feed Grade L-threonine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Feed Grade L-threonine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Feed Grade L-threonine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Feed Grade L-threonine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Feed Grade L-threonine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Feed Grade L-threonine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Feed Grade L-threonine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Grade L-threonine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Grade L-threonine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Grade L-threonine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Grade L-threonine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Grade L-threonine Companies
4 Sights by Product
