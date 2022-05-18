Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.65 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate include Meihua Group, NB Group, Chengfu Group, Hebei Kangdali, Baoji Runyu Bio-Technology and Star Lake Bioscience, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.65

0.7

0.8

Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry

Livestock

Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Meihua Group

NB Group

Chengfu Group

Hebei Kangdali

Baoji Runyu Bio-Technology

Star Lake Bioscience

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Grade L-Lysine Sulphate Companies

