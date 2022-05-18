Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb include Toray, Hexcel Corporation, Euro-Composites, Plascore, Rock West Composites and Advanced Honeycomb Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2mm

3mm

Others

Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil

Military

Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

Hexcel Corporation

Euro-Composites

Plascore

Rock West Composites

Advanced Honeycomb Technologies

