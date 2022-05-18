Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb include Toray, Hexcel Corporation, Euro-Composites, Plascore, Rock West Composites and Advanced Honeycomb Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 2mm
- 3mm
- Others
Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Civil
- Military
Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toray
- Hexcel Corporation
- Euro-Composites
- Plascore
- Rock West Composites
- Advanced Honeycomb Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Grade Nomex Honeycomb Players in Global Market
