Precision Positioning Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A precision positioning equipment is generally used for handling a material at a single workplace. The major types of precision positioning equipment are lift/tilt/turn table, manual (no equipment), ball transfer table, dock leveler, parts feeder, rotary index table, air film device, balancer, hoist, manipulator, vacuum manipulator, articulated jib crane manipulator, rigid-link manipulator, and industrial robot.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Positioning Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Precision Positioning Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Precision Positioning Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Precision Positioning Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Precision Positioning Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Translation Stage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Precision Positioning Equipment include ARC Specialties, Microwave Vision Group, Physik Instrumente (PI), Halstrup-walcher, Aerotech, US EuroTek and Griffin Motion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Precision Positioning Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Precision Positioning Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Precision Positioning Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Translation Stage

Turntable

Goniometer

Simulation Turntable

Other

Global Precision Positioning Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Precision Positioning Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor & Electronics

Packaging

Medical

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Chemical

E-commerce

Aviation

Others

Global Precision Positioning Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Precision Positioning Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Precision Positioning Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Precision Positioning Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Precision Positioning Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Precision Positioning Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ARC Specialties

Microwave Vision Group

Physik Instrumente (PI)

Halstrup-walcher

Aerotech

US EuroTek

Griffin Motion

