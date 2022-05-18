Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology

Global top five Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Roller Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps include Sorin, MAQUET, Medtronic, Terumo, Braile Biomedica and Tianjin Welcome Medical Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Roller Pump

Double Roller Pump

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplant Operation

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Other

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sorin

MAQUET

Medtronic

Terumo

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Welcome Medical Equipment

