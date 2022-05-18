Technology

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Roller Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps include Sorin, MAQUET, Medtronic, Terumo, Braile Biomedica and Tianjin Welcome Medical Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Single Roller Pump
  • Double Roller Pump

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Cardiac Surgery
  • Lung Transplant Operation
  • Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment
  • Other

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Sorin
  • MAQUET
  • Medtronic
  • Terumo
  • Braile Biomedica
  • Tianjin Welcome Medical Equipment

