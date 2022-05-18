Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hot melt adhesives are solid materials that melt at relatively low temperature (above 80°C /180°F) during the application or molding process. Once cooled, the materials become solid again, ensuring cohesion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber-based Hot Melt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes include Henkel, DuPont, Bostik, 3M, Nan Pao, Savare, artimelt AG, Tex Year Industries and IMELT Kimya and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber-based Hot Melt

UV Hot Melts

Others

Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

Medical Breathable PE Tape

Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

Others

Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

DuPont

Bostik

3M

Nan Pao

Savare

artimelt AG

Tex Year Industries

IMELT Kimya

BASF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot-Melt Based Adhesive for Medical Tapes Product Type

