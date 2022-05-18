Dry Mortar Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Mortar Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Dry Mortar Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dry Mortar Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Dry Mortar Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dry Mortar Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dry Mortar Products include Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE) and Baumit (AT), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Mortar Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Dry Mortar Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry Mortar Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar

Floor Screeds

Tile Adhesives/Grouts

Wall Renders and Plasters

EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)

Other

Global Dry Mortar Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry Mortar Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction industry

Home decoration industry

Others

Global Dry Mortar Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry Mortar Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dry Mortar Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dry Mortar Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry Mortar Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dry Mortar Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

Materis (FR)

Sika (CH)

Henkel (FR)

Mapei (IT)

Sto (DE)

Ardex (DE)

BASF (DE)

Baumit (AT)

Bostik (FR)

Knauf (DE)

CBP (US)

Caparol (DE)

Cemex (US)

HB Fuller (US)

Quick-mix (DE)

Dryvit Systems (US)

Hanil Cement (KR)

AdePlast (Ro)

Forbo (CH)

CPI Mortars (UK)

Grupo Puma (ES)

