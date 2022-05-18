Technology

Adhesive for Electronics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is an adhesive used in electronic packaging.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive for Electronics in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Adhesive for Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Adhesive for Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Adhesive for Electronics companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global Adhesive for Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Electrically Conductive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Adhesive for Electronics include Henkel, Permabond, H.B.Fuller, Bostik, 3M, Master Bond, Protavic, Heartland Adhesives and Panacol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesive for Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesive for Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesive for Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Non-Electrically Conductive
  • Electrically Conductive

 

Global Adhesive for Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesive for Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Surface Mounting
  • Conformal Coatings
  • Potting and Encapsulation
  • Other

 

Global Adhesive for Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesive for Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Adhesive for Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Adhesive for Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Adhesive for Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Adhesive for Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Henkel
  • Permabond
  • H.B.Fuller
  • Bostik
  • 3M
  • Master Bond
  • Protavic
  • Heartland Adhesives
  • Panacol
  • LORD Corporation
  • Heraeus
  • Kohesi Bond
  • Tex Year Group
  • Hexion
  • Jowat
  • Mactac

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesive for Electronics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesive for Electronics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesive for Electronics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesive for Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesive for Electronics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesive for Electronics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesive for Electronics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesive for Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesive for Electronics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesive for Electronics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesive for Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive for Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive for Electronics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive for Electronics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesive for Electronics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive for Electronics Companies

