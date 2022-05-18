Technology

Global Double Sided Tapes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Double Sided Tapes market was valued at 540.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Double-sided bonding tape successfully bonds glass, wood, steel, concrete, foam, and plastic together with the strength and speed needed for permanent, structural, and repositionable applications. Double-sided tapes provide shear strength, conformability, surface adhesion, and temperature resistance to packaging industry.

By Market Verdors:

  • 3M
  • Nitto Denko
  • Avery Dennison
  • tesa SE
  • Henkel
  • Berry Plastics
  • Intertape Polymer
  • LINTEC Corporation
  • Achem Technology Corporation
  • Yonghe Adhesive Products
  • Winta
  • Yongle Tape
  • JinghuaTape
  • Luxking Group
  • Shushi Group
  • Yongguan
  • Camat

 

By Types:

 

  • Water Based Adhesive Tape
  • Oil Based Adhesive Tape

 

By Applications:

 

  • Packaging
  • Building & Construction
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Health & Hygiene

 

