PCB Conformal Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is material added to PCB circuits to protect them from moist environments, air particulates, chemical solvents and very hi temperatures that could (without the coating), have a deleterious effect or result in the failure of an electronic circuit. Thus, when a PCB will be used in a harsh environment, a conformal coating is added for protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PCB Conformal Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global PCB Conformal Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PCB Conformal Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five PCB Conformal Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global PCB Conformal Coatings market was valued at 1013.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1536.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PCB Conformal Coatings include Henkel, Dow, H.B. Fuller, Chase Corporation, Dymax Corporation, Cytec Solvay, Electrolube, Chemtronics and MG Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PCB Conformal Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PCB Conformal Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PCB Conformal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone

Parylene

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others

Global PCB Conformal Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PCB Conformal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global PCB Conformal Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PCB Conformal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PCB Conformal Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PCB Conformal Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PCB Conformal Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies PCB Conformal Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Dow

H.B. Fuller

Chase Corporation

Dymax Corporation

Cytec Solvay

Electrolube

Chemtronics

MG Chemicals

Master Bond

Kisco

ABchimie

Nordson ASYMTEK

ACC Silicones

CSL Silicones

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PCB Conformal Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PCB Conformal Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PCB Conformal Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PCB Conformal Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PCB Conformal Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PCB Conformal Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PCB Conformal Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PCB Conformal Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PCB Conformal Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PCB Conformal Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PCB Conformal Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PCB Conformal Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PCB Conformal Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PCB Conformal Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PCB Conformal Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PCB Conformal Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

