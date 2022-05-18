Technology

Biological Treatment Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biological Treatment Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-biological-treatment-equipment-2022-2028-785

 

Global top five Biological Treatment Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biological Treatment Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Fermentation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biological Treatment Equipment include Suez, Bioways AS, Zero Waste Energy, Eisenmann, DVO, Organic Waste Systems, CleanWorld, CbS Technologies and Anaergia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biological Treatment Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Dry Fermentation
  • Wet Fermentation

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Agricultural
  • Municipal
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Water Treatment

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Biological Treatment Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Biological Treatment Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Biological Treatment Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Biological Treatment Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Suez
  • Bioways AS
  • Zero Waste Energy
  • Eisenmann
  • DVO
  • Organic Waste Systems
  • CleanWorld
  • CbS Technologies
  • Anaergia
  • BioStar
  • Pure Energy Group
  • SEAB Energy
  • TEG Group
  • CH4E

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Atria Senior Living, Inc, Five Star Senior Living

December 28, 2021

Hydraulic Fracturing And Services Market Emerging Technologies, Rising Trends Research 2027 – CNPC, Superior Well Services, Baker Hughes, FTS International, Weatherford International, etc

December 15, 2021

Global Silicone Additives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

January 20, 2022

Solar Germanium Wafer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

9 hours ago
Back to top button