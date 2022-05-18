Biological Treatment Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biological Treatment Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Biological Treatment Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biological Treatment Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Fermentation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biological Treatment Equipment include Suez, Bioways AS, Zero Waste Energy, Eisenmann, DVO, Organic Waste Systems, CleanWorld, CbS Technologies and Anaergia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biological Treatment Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Fermentation

Wet Fermentation

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural

Municipal

Commercial

Industrial

Water Treatment

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biological Treatment Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biological Treatment Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biological Treatment Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Biological Treatment Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Suez

Bioways AS

Zero Waste Energy

Eisenmann

DVO

Organic Waste Systems

CleanWorld

CbS Technologies

Anaergia

BioStar

Pure Energy Group

SEAB Energy

TEG Group

CH4E

