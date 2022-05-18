3PL for Consumer Electronics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3PL for Consumer Electronics in Global, including the following market information:

Global 3PL for Consumer Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3PL for Consumer Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transportation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3PL for Consumer Electronics include DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, Dachser, Panalpina and GEODIS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 3PL for Consumer Electronics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global 3PL for Consumer Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3PL for Consumer Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Other

Global 3PL for Consumer Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3PL for Consumer Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEMs

Brand Manufacturers

Global 3PL for Consumer Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global 3PL for Consumer Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3PL for Consumer Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3PL for Consumer Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

DSV

Sinotrans

CEVA Logistics

Dachser

Panalpina

GEODIS

XPO Logistics

GEFCO

Agility

