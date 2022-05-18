PE Beverage Bottle Caps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PE Beverage Bottle Caps in global, including the following market information:
Global PE Beverage Bottle Caps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PE Beverage Bottle Caps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Billion Units)
Global top five PE Beverage Bottle Caps companies in 2021 (%)
The global PE Beverage Bottle Caps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Caps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PE Beverage Bottle Caps include Bericap, Closure Systems International, Aptar, Berry, Silgan, ALPLA, RETAL, Taiwan Hon Chuan and Zijiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PE Beverage Bottle Caps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global PE Beverage Bottle Caps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Billion Units)
Global PE Beverage Bottle Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Injection Caps
- Compression Mould Caps
Global PE Beverage Bottle Caps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Billion Units)
Global PE Beverage Bottle Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Bottled Water
- Sparkling Beverage
- Fruit & Vegetable Juice
- Other
Global PE Beverage Bottle Caps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Billion Units)
Global PE Beverage Bottle Caps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PE Beverage Bottle Caps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PE Beverage Bottle Caps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PE Beverage Bottle Caps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Billion Units)
- Key companies PE Beverage Bottle Caps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bericap
- Closure Systems International
- Aptar
- Berry
- Silgan
- ALPLA
- RETAL
- Taiwan Hon Chuan
- Zijiang
- Jinfu Group
- Zhuhai Zhongfu
- Blackhawk Molding
- Oriental Containers
- Tongtai
- Shandong Jiuxing Packing
