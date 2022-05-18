Feed Grade Amino Acids Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Feed Grade Amino Acids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

L-Lysine HCL Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feed Grade Amino Acids include CJ CheilJedang, Ajinomoto, ADM, Evonik, Meihua Group, Bill Barr & Company, Dirox, XMXYG Biochemical and NB Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feed Grade Amino Acids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

L-Lysine HCL

L-threonine

L-Lysine Sulphate

L-Tryptophan

L-Valine

Others

Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry

Livestock

Fish & Shrimp

Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feed Grade Amino Acids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feed Grade Amino Acids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feed Grade Amino Acids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Feed Grade Amino Acids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CJ CheilJedang

Ajinomoto

ADM

Evonik

Meihua Group

Bill Barr & Company

Dirox

XMXYG Biochemical

NB Group

Henan Julong Biological Engineering

Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry

Ningxia Eppen

Chengfu Group

Star Lake Bioscience

GLOBAL Bio-Chem

Adisseo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feed Grade Amino Acids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feed Grade Amino Acids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Grade Amino Acids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Grade Amino Acids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Grade Amino Acids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Grade Amino Acids Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Grade Amino Acids Companies

4 Sights by Product

