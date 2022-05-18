Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.9 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate include Tata Chemicals, Eti Soda, Solvay, Natural Soda, AGC Chemicals, Yuhua Chemical, Weifang Haizhiyuan Chemical, Qingdao Haiwan and Dirox. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 0.9
- 0.92
- Others
Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Industry
- Powder Fire Extinguishers
- Paper Production
- Leather Industry
- Textile industry
- Water and Waste Water Treatment
Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tata Chemicals
- Eti Soda
- Solvay
- Natural Soda
- AGC Chemicals
- Yuhua Chemical
- Weifang Haizhiyuan Chemical
- Qingdao Haiwan
- Dirox
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Technical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/