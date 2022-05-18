Honeycomb Core Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Honeycomb Core Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Continuous Unexpanded Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Honeycomb Core Packaging include IPC Industrial Packaging Corporation, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Greencore Packaging, Honecore, Grigeo AB, Hexagonas Mexicanos, Sunrise MFG and PCA Hexacomb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Honeycomb Core Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Continuous Unexpanded

Slices Unexpanded

Pre-Expanded Sheets

Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Household Appliances

Food & Beverage

Others

Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Honeycomb Core Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Honeycomb Core Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Honeycomb Core Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Honeycomb Core Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IPC Industrial Packaging Corporation

Smurfit Kappa

DS Smith

Greencore Packaging

Honecore

Grigeo AB

Hexagonas Mexicanos

Sunrise MFG

PCA Hexacomb

Honicel Netherland BV

American Containers

Cascades

Axxor

Corint Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Honeycomb Core Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Honeycomb Core Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Honeycomb Core Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Honeycomb Core Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Honeycomb Core Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Honeycomb Core Packaging Companies

