Honeycomb Core Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Honeycomb Core Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Continuous Unexpanded Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Honeycomb Core Packaging include IPC Industrial Packaging Corporation, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Greencore Packaging, Honecore, Grigeo AB, Hexagonas Mexicanos, Sunrise MFG and PCA Hexacomb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Honeycomb Core Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Continuous Unexpanded
- Slices Unexpanded
- Pre-Expanded Sheets
Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Household Appliances
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Honeycomb Core Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Honeycomb Core Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Honeycomb Core Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Honeycomb Core Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IPC Industrial Packaging Corporation
- Smurfit Kappa
- DS Smith
- Greencore Packaging
- Honecore
- Grigeo AB
- Hexagonas Mexicanos
- Sunrise MFG
- PCA Hexacomb
- Honicel Netherland BV
- American Containers
- Cascades
- Axxor
- Corint Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Honeycomb Core Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Honeycomb Core Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Honeycomb Core Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Honeycomb Core Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Honeycomb Core Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Honeycomb Core Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Honeycomb Core Packaging Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/