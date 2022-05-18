Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150494/global-wood-plastic-composite-floorings-market-2022-2028-936

4mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings include Armstrong Flooring, Pro-Tek, Parterre Flooring, Shanghai SevenTrust Company, Oakio, Spectra Contract Flooring, Tecnodeck, WPC-Woodplastic and Leben India, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4mm

5mm

5.5mm

6.5mm

8mm

Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armstrong Flooring

Pro-Tek

Parterre Flooring

Shanghai SevenTrust Company

Oakio

Spectra Contract Flooring

Tecnodeck

WPC-Woodplastic

Leben India

Novowood

Taizhou Huali New Materials

Nanjing Xuhua Sundi New Building Materials

Decno Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150494/global-wood-plastic-composite-floorings-market-2022-2028-936

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Floorings Product Type

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/