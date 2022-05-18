Diamond Slurries Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Diamond Slurries market was valued at 54 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 85 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diamond Slurries include Saint Gobain, NanoDiamond Products, Kemet International, dopa Diamond Tools, Lapmaster, Engis, Allied High Tech Products, Stahli and Microdiamant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diamond Slurries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diamond Slurries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Diamond Slurries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water Based
- Lubricant Based
- Alcohol Based
- Oil Based
Global Diamond Slurries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Diamond Slurries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sapphire
- Sic
- Glasses
- Metals
- Others
Global Diamond Slurries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Diamond Slurries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Diamond Slurries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Diamond Slurries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Diamond Slurries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Diamond Slurries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint Gobain
- NanoDiamond Products
- Kemet International
- dopa Diamond Tools
- Lapmaster
- Engis
- Allied High Tech Products
- Stahli
- Microdiamant
- Beijing Grish Hitech
- ILJIN Diamond
- Asahi Diamond Ind.
- Mipox Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diamond Slurries Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diamond Slurries Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diamond Slurries Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diamond Slurries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diamond Slurries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diamond Slurries Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diamond Slurries Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diamond Slurries Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diamond Slurries Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diamond Slurries Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diamond Slurries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diamond Slurries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diamond Slurries Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diamond Slurries Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diamond Slurries Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diamond Slurries Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Diamond Slurries Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
