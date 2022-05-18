Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Military land vehicle electronics make its armed forces lighter, faster and easier to deploy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Land Vehicle Electronics in global, including the following market information:

Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Military Land Vehicle Electronics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Military Land Vehicle Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Military Land Vehicle Electronics include Thales Group, SAAB, Elbit Systems Ltd, Oshkosh Corporation, GE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems and Ultra Electronics Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Land Vehicle Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems



Vehicle Protection Systems



C4 Systems

Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Camion



Tank



Others

Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Military Land Vehicle Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Military Land Vehicle Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Military Land Vehicle Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Military Land Vehicle Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thales Group



SAAB



Elbit Systems Ltd



Oshkosh Corporation



GE



Lockheed Martin Corporation



General Dynamics Corporation



BAE Systems



Ultra Electronics Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Land Vehicle Electronics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Land Vehicle Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Military Land Vehicle Electronics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Land Vehicle Electronics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

