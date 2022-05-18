Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tungsten Carbide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cemented Carbide Grade Powder include Global Tungsten & Powders (GTP), Kennametal, Hyperion Materials?Technologies, Towanda Metadyne, CERATIZIT Group, ZGCC, American National Carbide and Jiujiang Jinlu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cemented Carbide Grade Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tungsten Carbide
- Tungsten Cobalt
- Others
Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Drilling & End Milling
- Metal Cutting
- Forming
- Others
Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cemented Carbide Grade Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cemented Carbide Grade Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cemented Carbide Grade Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Cemented Carbide Grade Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Global Tungsten & Powders (GTP)
- Kennametal
- Hyperion Materials?Technologies
- Towanda Metadyne
- CERATIZIT Group
- ZGCC
- American National Carbide
- Jiujiang Jinlu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cemented Carbide Grade Powder Companies
