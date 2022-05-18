LFT-PP Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global LFT-PP market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LFT-PP include SABIC, Trinseo, Borealis, Nanjing Julong, Owens Corning, GS Global, Daicel Polymer, Asahi Kasei and RTP Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the LFT-PP manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LFT-PP Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global LFT-PP Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ordinary Grade
- Heat Resistant Grade
- Others
Global LFT-PP Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global LFT-PP Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronic
- Others
Global LFT-PP Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global LFT-PP Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies LFT-PP revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies LFT-PP revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies LFT-PP sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies LFT-PP sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SABIC
- Trinseo
- Borealis
- Nanjing Julong
- Owens Corning
- GS Global
- Daicel Polymer
- Asahi Kasei
- RTP Company
- Celanese
- Shanghai PRET Composites
- Nuh Kompozit
- PlastiComp
- Sambark LFT
- Avient
- Vatan Plastik
- SKYi Innovations
- Kingfa SCI.& Tech.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LFT-PP Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global LFT-PP Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global LFT-PP Overall Market Size
2.1 Global LFT-PP Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global LFT-PP Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global LFT-PP Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top LFT-PP Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global LFT-PP Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global LFT-PP Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global LFT-PP Sales by Companies
3.5 Global LFT-PP Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LFT-PP Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers LFT-PP Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LFT-PP Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LFT-PP Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LFT-PP Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global LFT-PP Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ordinary Grade
4.1.3 Heat Resistant Grade
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global LFT-PP Revenue & Forecasts
