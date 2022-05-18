Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market was valued at 1061.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1272.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Long Fiber Thermoplastics include SABIC, Solvay, BASF, Daicel Polymer, Shanghai PRET Composites, Nuh Kompozit, PlastiComp, Sambark LFT and Avient, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Long Fiber Thermoplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PP
- PA
- PEEK
- PPA
- Others
Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Long Fiber Thermoplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Long Fiber Thermoplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Long Fiber Thermoplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Long Fiber Thermoplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SABIC
- Solvay
- BASF
- Daicel Polymer
- Shanghai PRET Composites
- Nuh Kompozit
- PlastiComp
- Sambark LFT
- Avient
- Vatan Plastik
- Celanese
- SKYi Innovations
- Asahi Kasei
- RTP Company
- Xiamen LFT Composite Plastic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Long Fiber Thermoplastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Long Fiber Thermoplastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Companies
