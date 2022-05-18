Global Global Spices and Seasonings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Spices and Seasonings market was valued at 145.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.83% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A spice is a dried seed, fruit, root, bark, or vegetable substance primarily used for flavoring, coloring or preserving food. Because they tend to have strong flavors and are used in small quantities, spices tend to add few calories to food. Many spices, however, can contribute significant portions of micronutrients to the diet.The production of Spices and Seasonings increases from 743564 MT in 2012 to 1006435 MT in 2017, with CAGR of 6.24%. In the world wide, Europe is the largest revenue market, who account for about 21.89% market share in the Spices and Seasonings market in 2016. China ranked the second place, and with a market share of 21.04 in 2016. McCormick, Unilever, Ajinomoto are the global leading manufacturers of spices. ASTA defines spices as any dried plant product used primarily for seasoning purposes. Included are tropical aromatics (pepper, cinnamon, cloves, etc.), leafy herbs (basil, oregano, marjoram, etc.), spice seeds (sesame, poppy, mustard, etc.) and dehydrated vegetables (onions, garlic, etc.). Blends such as curry, chili powders, poultry seasoning, etc. are part of the spice shelf, too. The FDA defines spices similarly, except that they do not include the dehydrated vegetables in the label definition of spices. Any form of dehydrated vegetable product must be labeled separately. Such color contributing spices as paprika, turmeric and saffron must either be labeled separately or as spice coloring. The Department of Agriculture (meat and poultry products labeling) has nearly the same requirements as the FDA, except that colorant spices and mustard must always be listed separately while onion powder and garlic powder may be listed as flavors. All other forms of dehydrated vegetables must be listed separately by name.

By Market Verdors:

McCormick

Unilever

Ajinomoto

Ariake

Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

Olam International

Everest Spices

Zhumadian Wang Shouyi

MDH Spices

Catch(DS Group)

Nestle

Brucefoods

Sensient Technologies (U.S.)

Ankee Food

Haitian

By Types:

Salt & Salt Substitutes

Hot Spices

Aromatic Spices

By Applications:

Food Processing Industry

Catering Industry

Household

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Spices and Seasonings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Spices and Seasonings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Salt & Salt Substitutes

1.4.3 Hot Spices

1.4.4 Aromatic Spices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Spices and Seasonings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Processing Industry

1.5.3 Catering Industry

1.5.4 Household

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Spices and Seasonings Market

1.8.1 Global Spices and Seasonings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Spices and Seasonings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Spices and Seasonings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Spices and Seasonings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Spices and Seasonings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Spices and Seasonings Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Spices and Seasonings Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (

