Door Controller System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Door controller systems are electronic systems designed to control access via a network. People trying to enter a premises are granted access once the door controller system recognizes, authenticates and authorizes their credentials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Door Controller System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Door Controller System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Door Controller System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Door Controller System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Door Controller System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Autonomous Door Controller Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Door Controller System include Kisi, Johnson Controls, Allegion, SALTO Systems, Bosch, Paxton Access, IDenticard Systems, Brivo and Honeywell. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Door Controller System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Door Controller System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Door Controller System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Autonomous Door Controller Systems
- Autonomous Convertible Door Controller systems
- Network-based Door Controller Systems
Global Door Controller System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Door Controller System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Use
-
- Commercial Use
- Industrial Use
Global Door Controller System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Door Controller System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Door Controller System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Door Controller System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Door Controller System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Door Controller System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kisi
- Johnson Controls
-
- Allegion
- SALTO Systems
- Bosch
- Paxton Access
- IDenticard Systems
- Brivo
- Honeywell
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Door Controller System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Door Controller System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Door Controller System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Door Controller System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Door Controller System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Door Controller System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Door Controller System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Door Controller System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Door Controller System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Door Controller System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Door Controller System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Door Controller System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Door Controller System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door Controller System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Door Controller System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Door Controller System Companies
4 Sights by Product
