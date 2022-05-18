Press-locked Gratings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Press-locked Gratings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Press-locked Gratings include AMICO, Nucor, Webforge, Meiser, Harsco (IKG), P&R Metals, Ohio Gratings, Anping Enzar Metal Products and Anping Lingus Steel Grating Factory, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Press-locked Gratings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Press-locked Gratings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Press-locked Gratings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Stainless Steel
- Carbon Steel
- Aluminum
- Other
Global Press-locked Gratings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Press-locked Gratings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Civil Building
- Municipal Building
- Other
Global Press-locked Gratings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Press-locked Gratings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Press-locked Gratings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Press-locked Gratings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Press-locked Gratings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Press-locked Gratings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AMICO
- Nucor
- Webforge
- Meiser
- Harsco (IKG)
- P&R Metals
- Ohio Gratings
- Anping Enzar Metal Products
- Anping Lingus Steel Grating Factory
- Interstate Gratings
- Borden Gratings
- GI-RO?? Technik
- Lichtgitter
- Onesite Solutions
- Walcoom Corp
- HY Industry
- Royce Manufacture
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Press-locked Gratings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Press-locked Gratings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Press-locked Gratings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Press-locked Gratings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Press-locked Gratings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Press-locked Gratings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Press-locked Gratings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Press-locked Gratings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Press-locked Gratings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Press-locked Gratings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Press-locked Gratings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Press-locked Gratings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Press-locked Gratings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Press-locked Gratings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Press-locked Gratings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Press-locked Gratings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
