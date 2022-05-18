Technology

Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CuNiSn Alloys or Copper Nickel Tin Alloys are one of numerous metal alloys, provide many advantages in demanding end-use applications ranging from aerospace sleeve and spherical bearings to industrial bearings like heavy equipment wear plates or transmission thrust washers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys in global, including the following market information:

Global Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys companies in 2021 (%)

The global Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rod & Bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys include Materion, NGK, Lebronze alloys, Fisk Alloy, Powerway Alloy, Little Falls Alloys and American Elements, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Rod & Bar
  • Wire
  • Tube
  • Plate & Strip
  • Others

Global Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Aerospace
  • Telecommunication
  • Consumer Electrics
  • Automotive
  • Oil and Gas
  • Others

Global Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Copper-Nickel-Tin (CuNiSn) Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Materion
  • NGK
  • Lebronze alloys
  • Fisk Alloy
  • Powerway Alloy
  • Little Falls Alloys
  • American Elements

