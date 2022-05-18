Contact Thermometer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Contact thermometers measure temperature using the heat transfer phenomenon. The contact thermometer requires physical contact with the measured object to measure the objects temperature by bringing sensor close to the object.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Contact Thermometer in global, including the following market information:

Global Contact Thermometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Contact Thermometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Contact Thermometer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Contact Thermometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Contact Thermometer with Thermistor Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Contact Thermometer include Fortive, Hanna Instruments, PCE Deutschland, FLIR Systems, Comark Instruments and SKF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Contact Thermometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Contact Thermometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contact Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Contact Thermometer with Thermistor Sensors



Contact Thermometer with Thermocouple Sensors

Global Contact Thermometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contact Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare Services



Industrial Manufacturing Plants



Others

Global Contact Thermometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contact Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Contact Thermometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Contact Thermometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Contact Thermometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Contact Thermometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fortive



Hanna Instruments



PCE Deutschland



FLIR Systems



Comark Instruments



SKF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Contact Thermometer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Contact Thermometer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Contact Thermometer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Contact Thermometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Contact Thermometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Contact Thermometer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Contact Thermometer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Contact Thermometer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Contact Thermometer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Contact Thermometer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Contact Thermometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Contact Thermometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Contact Thermometer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contact Thermometer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contact Thermometer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contact Thermometer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Contact Therm

