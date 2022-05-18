Workwear Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Workwear Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Workwear Fabrics include Klopman, TenCate Protective Fabrics, Milliken (Westex), XM Textiles, Standartex, Daletec, Schoeller Textil AG, Xinxiang Weis Textiles & Garments and Carrington, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Workwear Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Workwear Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Workwear Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Material

Polyester/Cotton

Cotton Rich Fabrics

Stretch Fabrics

Others

by Function

Flame Retardant Fabric

Waterproof Fabric

Others

Global Workwear Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Workwear Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Industry

Chemical Industry

Utility

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Workwear Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Workwear Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Workwear Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Workwear Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Workwear Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Workwear Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Klopman

TenCate Protective Fabrics

Milliken (Westex)

XM Textiles

Standartex

Daletec

Schoeller Textil AG

Xinxiang Weis Textiles & Garments

Carrington

Wernerfelt

Kansas

Polartec

Gore

Tchaikovsky Textile

Hyosung TNC

VTK Textiles

Niggeler&KupferTextile

Tessilquattro

Freudenberg Performance Materials

IMLITEX TEXTILE

Qamar Fabrics

Tianyu Textile

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Workwear Fabrics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Workwear Fabrics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Workwear Fabrics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Workwear Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Workwear Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Workwear Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Workwear Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Workwear Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Workwear Fabrics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Workwear Fabrics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Workwear Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Workwear Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Workwear Fabrics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Workwear Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Workwear Fabrics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Workwear Fabrics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Workwear Fabrics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

