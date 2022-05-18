Workwear Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Workwear Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Workwear Fabrics include Klopman, TenCate Protective Fabrics, Milliken (Westex), XM Textiles, Standartex, Daletec, Schoeller Textil AG, Xinxiang Weis Textiles & Garments and Carrington, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Workwear Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Workwear Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Workwear Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- by Material
- Polyester/Cotton
- Cotton Rich Fabrics
- Stretch Fabrics
- Others
- by Function
- Flame Retardant Fabric
- Waterproof Fabric
- Others
Global Workwear Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Workwear Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Utility
- Oil & Gas
- Others
Global Workwear Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Workwear Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Workwear Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Workwear Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Workwear Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
- Key companies Workwear Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Klopman
- TenCate Protective Fabrics
- Milliken (Westex)
- XM Textiles
- Standartex
- Daletec
- Schoeller Textil AG
- Xinxiang Weis Textiles & Garments
- Carrington
- Wernerfelt
- Kansas
- Polartec
- Gore
- Tchaikovsky Textile
- Hyosung TNC
- VTK Textiles
- Niggeler&KupferTextile
- Tessilquattro
- Freudenberg Performance Materials
- IMLITEX TEXTILE
- Qamar Fabrics
- Tianyu Textile
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Workwear Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Workwear Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Workwear Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Workwear Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Workwear Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Workwear Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Workwear Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Workwear Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Workwear Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Workwear Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Workwear Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Workwear Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Workwear Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Workwear Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Workwear Fabrics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Workwear Fabrics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Workwear Fabrics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
