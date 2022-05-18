Technology

Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
1 3 minutes read

Rigid polyether polyol or Polyether Polyols for rigid foam is the main raw material of rigid polyurethane foam, rigid foam polyether, and blended polyols formulations. The product portfolio covers a variety of grades of rigid foam polyether with sucrose, sorbitol, glycerol, propylene glycol, amine as initiators. They are widely used in refrigerators, household appliances, construction, pipeline, sandwich panel, cold chain and wood imitation applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-polyether-polyols-for-rigid-foam-forecast-2022-2028-500

 

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sucrose base Polyether Polyols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam include BASF, Repsol S.A., Stepan Company, Shell, PCC Rokita, Huntsman, AGC Chemicals, MCNS and DIC Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Sucrose base Polyether Polyols
  • Amine base Polyether Polyols
  • Sorbitol base Polyether Polyols
  • Others

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Refrigeration
  • Construction
  • Industrial
  • Others

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • BASF
  • Repsol S.A.
  • Stepan Company
  • Shell
  • PCC Rokita
  • Huntsman
  • AGC Chemicals
  • MCNS
  • DIC Corporation
  • Covestro
  • Solvay
  • Oleon
  • Befar Group
  • Oltchim S.A.
  • Invista
  • Emery Oleochemicals
  • SINOPEC
  • AGC Chemicals
  • Sanyo Chemical
  • KPX Chemical
  • Wanhua Chemical
  • Changhua Chemical
  • Krishna Antioxidants
  • Yadong Chemical Group
  • Hongbaoli Group
  • Carpenter
  • Bluestar Dongda
  • Jurong Ningwu
  • Shandong INOV
  • Changshu Yitong
  • Kukdo Chemical
  • Shandong Longhua
  • Jiahua Chemicals

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Recent Development Gig Based Business Market Growth, Developments Analysis and Precise Outlook 2021 to 2027 | TaskRabbit, BellHops

December 14, 2021

Europe Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Trends with Growth Opportunities by 2027- Business Market Insights

January 17, 2022

Sustainability Consulting Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027: McKinsey & Company, EY, KPMG

December 15, 2021

HR Payroll Software Market Projected to Reach USD XX.XXBn By 2028:  KRONOS (U.S) PEOPLEADMIN TALEO CORPORATION HALOGEN SOFTWARE INC KENEXA CORPORATION SUCCESSFACTORS SUMTOTAL SYSTEMS INC. SAGE (U.S) ASCENTIS EPICORE

December 21, 2021
Back to top button