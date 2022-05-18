Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rigid polyether polyol or Polyether Polyols for rigid foam is the main raw material of rigid polyurethane foam, rigid foam polyether, and blended polyols formulations. The product portfolio covers a variety of grades of rigid foam polyether with sucrose, sorbitol, glycerol, propylene glycol, amine as initiators. They are widely used in refrigerators, household appliances, construction, pipeline, sandwich panel, cold chain and wood imitation applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sucrose base Polyether Polyols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam include BASF, Repsol S.A., Stepan Company, Shell, PCC Rokita, Huntsman, AGC Chemicals, MCNS and DIC Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sucrose base Polyether Polyols
- Amine base Polyether Polyols
- Sorbitol base Polyether Polyols
- Others
Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Refrigeration
- Construction
- Industrial
- Others
Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Repsol S.A.
- Stepan Company
- Shell
- PCC Rokita
- Huntsman
- AGC Chemicals
- MCNS
- DIC Corporation
- Covestro
- Solvay
- Oleon
- Befar Group
- Oltchim S.A.
- Invista
- Emery Oleochemicals
- SINOPEC
- Sanyo Chemical
- KPX Chemical
- Wanhua Chemical
- Changhua Chemical
- Krishna Antioxidants
- Yadong Chemical Group
- Hongbaoli Group
- Carpenter
- Bluestar Dongda
- Jurong Ningwu
- Shandong INOV
- Changshu Yitong
- Kukdo Chemical
- Shandong Longhua
- Jiahua Chemicals
