Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rigid polyether polyol or Polyether Polyols for rigid foam is the main raw material of rigid polyurethane foam, rigid foam polyether, and blended polyols formulations. The product portfolio covers a variety of grades of rigid foam polyether with sucrose, sorbitol, glycerol, propylene glycol, amine as initiators. They are widely used in refrigerators, household appliances, construction, pipeline, sandwich panel, cold chain and wood imitation applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sucrose base Polyether Polyols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam include BASF, Repsol S.A., Stepan Company, Shell, PCC Rokita, Huntsman, AGC Chemicals, MCNS and DIC Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sucrose base Polyether Polyols

Amine base Polyether Polyols

Sorbitol base Polyether Polyols

Others

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refrigeration

Construction

Industrial

Others

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyether Polyols for Rigid Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Repsol S.A.

Stepan Company

Shell

PCC Rokita

Huntsman

AGC Chemicals

MCNS

DIC Corporation

Covestro

Solvay

Oleon

Befar Group

Oltchim S.A.

Invista

Emery Oleochemicals

SINOPEC

AGC Chemicals

Sanyo Chemical

KPX Chemical

Wanhua Chemical

Changhua Chemical

Krishna Antioxidants

Yadong Chemical Group

Hongbaoli Group

Carpenter

Bluestar Dongda

Jurong Ningwu

Shandong INOV

Changshu Yitong

Kukdo Chemical

Shandong Longhua

Jiahua Chemicals

