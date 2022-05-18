Protective Wear Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Protective Wear Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flame Retardant Fabrics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Protective Wear Fabrics include Klopman, DuPont, Standartex, Schoeller Textil AG, Wernerfelt, Gore, TenCate Protective Fabrics, PBI Performance Products and Solvay, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Protective Wear Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Protective Wear Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Protective Wear Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flame Retardant Fabrics
- Anti Static Fabrics
- High Visibility Fabrics
- Others
Global Protective Wear Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Protective Wear Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Chemical Industry
- Utility
- Oil & Gas
- Others
Global Protective Wear Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Protective Wear Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Protective Wear Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Protective Wear Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Protective Wear Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
- Key companies Protective Wear Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Klopman
- DuPont
- Standartex
- Schoeller Textil AG
- Wernerfelt
- Gore
- TenCate Protective Fabrics
- PBI Performance Products
- Solvay
- Teijin
- Milliken
- Polartec
- Carrington
- Xinxiang Weis Textiles & Garments
- XM Textiles
- GlenGuard
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Protective Wear Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Protective Wear Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Protective Wear Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Protective Wear Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Protective Wear Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Protective Wear Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Protective Wear Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Protective Wear Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Protective Wear Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Protective Wear Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Protective Wear Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Protective Wear Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Protective Wear Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protective Wear Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Protective Wear Fabrics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protective Wear Fabrics Companies
4 Sights by Product
