Polyether Polyols for CASE Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
CASE Polyether Polyols or Polyether Polyols for CASE is a generic name for a variety of polyether, including coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and other applications. One or several polyether grades are usually combined together in formulation practice.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyether Polyols for CASE in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-polyether-polyols-for-case-forecast-2022-2028-65
Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyether Polyols for CASE companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyether Polyols for CASE market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aromatic Polyester Polyols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyether Polyols for CASE include BASF, Shell, Dow Chemicals, Huntsman, Stepan Company, Repsol S.A., PCC Rokita, MCNS and DIC Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyether Polyols for CASE manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aromatic Polyester Polyols
- Aliphatic Polyester Polyols
- Others
Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Coating
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Elastomers
- Others
Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for CASE revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for CASE revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for CASE sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyether Polyols for CASE sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Shell
- Dow Chemicals
- Huntsman
- Stepan Company
- Repsol S.A.
- PCC Rokita
- MCNS
- DIC Corporation
- Covestro
- Solvay
- Befar Group
- Oltchim S.A.
- Perstorp
- Invista
- Emery Oleochemicals
- SINOPEC
- AGC Chemicals
- Sanyo Chemical
- KPX Chemical
- Wanhua Chemical
- Changhua Chemical
- Carpenter
- Bluestar Dongda
- Yadong Chemical Group
- Jurong Ningwu
- Shandong INOV
- Changshu Yitong
- Kukdo Chemical
- Shandong Longhua
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports