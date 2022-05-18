Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lauramidopropyl hydroxysultaine also known as Lauryl Hydroxysultaine (LHSB), can effectively control the quality of foam, make it produce a special soft foam and increase the amount of foam. Lauryl Hydroxysultaine (LHSB), as a high standard surfactant, is always be used in mid-high grade shampoo, bath liquid, it is the major composition of mild baby shampoo, baby bath liquid, baby skin care products. Lauryl Hydroxysultaine (LHSB) can be used as soften recuperate agent. It can also be used as detergent, wetting agent, thickening agent, antistatic agent and anti-bacterial agent etc. Lauryl Hydroxysultaine (LHSB) can also be used in petroleum mining, metal antirust detergent, paint stripping agent, and hard surface detergents etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine in global, including the following market information:

Global Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Content Above 35.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine include Solvay, Kao Chemicals, Stepan Company, Lubrizol, Colonial Chem, StarChem, Kawaken Fine Chemicals, El Corporation and Hangzhou Jarsin Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Content Above 35.0%

Solid Content Above 45.0%

Global Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Products

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Personal Care Products

Others

Global Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Lauramidopropyl Hydroxysultaine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Kao Chemicals

Stepan Company

Lubrizol

Colonial Chem

StarChem

Kawaken Fine Chemicals

El Corporation

Hangzhou Jarsin Chemical

Foshan Hytop New Material

Henan Surface Chemical

