Next Generation Blowing Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Next Generation Blowing Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foam Blowing Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Next Generation Blowing Agents include Dow, Arkema, Honeywell, BASF, AGC, Linde Gas, Chemours, Demilec and Central Glass Co., Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Next Generation Blowing Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foam Blowing Agent

Liquid Blowing Agent

Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Building Materials

Others

Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Next Generation Blowing Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Next Generation Blowing Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Next Generation Blowing Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Next Generation Blowing Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Arkema

Honeywell

BASF

AGC

Linde Gas

Chemours

Demilec

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Next Generation Blowing Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Next Generation Blowing Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Next Generation Blowing Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Next Generation Blowing Agents Players in Global Market

