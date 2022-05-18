Global High Voltage Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High Voltage Equipment market was valued at 8223.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High voltage equipment becomes the integral part of the transmission and distribution network. Power transmission includes equipment such as transformers and reactive compensation, breaker, protection and control and communication equipment and others. Continuously growing energy demand will continue to be the central market driver for transmission equipment.Continuous demand for electricity in highly populated countries such as India and China has improved the development of power T&D equipment. The length of the installed T&D lines over the next five years is likely to be the highest in Asia-Pacific among all regions. Moreover, the T&D expenditure in Asia-Pacific is also the highest. High voltage equipment is extensively used by utilities companies. North America and Europe currently have market for grid modernization and replacement of old installations. Along with the capacity enhancement trending world-wide, the investments in the offshore wind farms are expected to drive the market

By Market Vendors:

General Electric

Siemens

ABB

Larsen & Toubro

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Fuji Electric

Crompton Greaves

Toshiba

Tebian Electric Apparatus

Bharat

By Types:

Switchgear

Transformer

Reactive Power Equipment

Relay Panel

SCADA

By Applications:

Power Transmission

Power Distribution

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High Voltage Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High Voltage Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Switchgear

1.4.3 Transformer

1.4.4 Reactive Power Equipment

1.4.5 Relay Panel

1.4.6 SCADA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Voltage Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Power Transmission

1.5.3 Power Distribution

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global High Voltage Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global High Voltage Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Voltage Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Voltage Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High Voltage Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers High Voltage Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global High Voltage Equipment Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

