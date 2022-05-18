Global Fire Blanket Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fire Blanket market was valued at 260.11 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A fire blanket is a safety device designed to extinguish incipient (starting) fires. It consists of a sheet of fire retardant material which is placed over a fire in order to smother it. A fire blanket consists of a piece of fire-resistant fabric (usually woven glass fibre) that can be used to smother a small fire or wrap around a person whose clothing is alight.A fire blanket is a safety device designed to extinguish incipient (starting) fires. It consists of a sheet of fire retardant material which is placed over a fire in order to smother it. The types of body fire blanket mainly include fiberglass fire blanket, asbestos fire blanket, cotton fire blanket and others. The fire blanket is not concentrated, the production of top fifteen manufacturers account about 35% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from United States and Europe. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe, In United States, like Kidde Safety, are the leading manufacture in this area. As to Europe, Tyco International becomes the leader of domestic manufactures. Europe is the largest consumer of fire blanket. In 2015, the consumption of fire blanket is about 24565 K Units in Europe; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 34%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of fire blanket in the Asia region. The import and export business of this industry is not very frequent. The main reason lays in that the main fire blanket manufactures primarily serves domestic required.

By Market Verdors:

Tyco International

Kidde Safety

Honeywell Safety

ULINE

Hollinsend Fire Safety

Junkin Safety

Triangle Fire

Water Jel

Oberon

Acmetex

JACTONE

Safelincs

Acme United Corporation

KLEVERS-Italian

Yaoxing

By Types:

Fiberglass Fire Blanket

Asbestos Fire Blanket

Cotton Fire Blanket

By Applications:

Industrial Use

Public Places

Home

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

