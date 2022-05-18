Armour Steel Plate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Armored steel plates protect objects (for example, bulletproof vehicles and other equipment) from projectile damage or pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Armour Steel Plate in global, including the following market information:

Global Armour Steel Plate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Armour Steel Plate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Armour Steel Plate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Armour Steel Plate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Civilian Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Armour Steel Plate include ArcelorMittal, SSAB AB, Thyssenkrupp, Astralloy (Nucor), Evraz, Bisalloy Steel Group, Shah Alloys, CMC Impact Metals and SIJ Acroni and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Armour Steel Plate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Armour Steel Plate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Armour Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Civilian Grade

Military Grade

Global Armour Steel Plate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Armour Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Battle Tanks

Bulletproof Vehicles

Submarines

Others

Global Armour Steel Plate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Armour Steel Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Armour Steel Plate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Armour Steel Plate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Armour Steel Plate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Armour Steel Plate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal

SSAB AB

Thyssenkrupp

Astralloy (Nucor)

Evraz

Bisalloy Steel Group

Shah Alloys

CMC Impact Metals

SIJ Acroni

HSJ SA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Armour Steel Plate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Armour Steel Plate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Armour Steel Plate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Armour Steel Plate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Armour Steel Plate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Armour Steel Plate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Armour Steel Plate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Armour Steel Plate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Armour Steel Plate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Armour Steel Plate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Armour Steel Plate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Armour Steel Plate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Armour Steel Plate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armour Steel Plate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Armour Steel Plate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armour Steel Plate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

