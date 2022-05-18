Global Carpet Tiles Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Carpet Tiles market was valued at 4236.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Carpet tile, also known as carpet squares or modular carpet, provides flexibility with style, design, and performance. It is also extremely versatile and durable, making it the perfect choice for commercial locations.North America is the largest producer of carpet tile, and it also leads to global consumption, accounting for around 43% of total volume. The United Kingdom, the largest European Carpet Tiles market, has shown positive growth in the last few years as part of Europe`s recent economic recovery. By volume, the United Kingdom and Ireland accounted for about 42% of the European Carpet Tiles market in 2019. The volume of renovation projects, the main driver behind the residential carpeting market, is expected to remain relatively flat in Europe in the next few years. The market for Carpet Tiles is relatively concentrated, the major players including Interface, Desso (Tarkett Company), Balta Group, Milliken, Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway), Anker, Forbo Tessera, Mohawk Group, Balsan, Burmatex, Tapibel, Beaulieu, Paragon, J+J Flooring Group, Mannington Mills and so on. The top 5 players, namely Interface, Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway), Milliken, Mohawk Group and Desso (Tarkett Company), account for more than around 52% of global market share in value. Carpet tiles have flexible type and rigid type. And it can be applied to residential and commercial use.

By Market Vendors:

Interface

Desso (Tarkett Company)

Balta Group

Milliken

Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

Anker

Forbo Tessera

Mohawk Group

Balsan

Burmatex

Tapibel

Beaulieu

Paragon

J+J Flooring Group

Mannington Mills

By Types:

Flexible Type

Rigid Type

By Applications:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Carpet Tiles Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Carpet Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Flexible Type

1.4.3 Rigid Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carpet Tiles Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Carpet Tiles Market

1.8.1 Global Carpet Tiles Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carpet Tiles Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Carpet Tiles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Carpet Tiles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Carpet Tiles Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Carpet Tiles Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Carpet Tiles Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Carpet Tiles Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

