2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2-hydroxypropyl methacrylate (HPMA) is an enoate ester that is the 1-methacryloyl derivative of propane-1,2-diol. It has a role as a polymerisation monomer. It derives from a propane-1,2-diol and a methacrylic acid. 2-Hydroxypropyl methacrylate (HPMA) , a colorless transparent liquid, is a kind of special methacrylate monomer, which is mainly used in coatings, reactive resins and adhesives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 96% HPMA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) include Dow, Evonik, Nippon Shokubai, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Anhui Renxin, Changzhou Hickory Chemical, Haihang Industry, Chizhou Fangda and Hangzhou Dayangchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Above 96% HPMA
- Above 97% HPMA
- Above 98% HPMA
- Others
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Coating
- Reactive Resins
- Adhesives
- Others
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow
- Evonik
- Nippon Shokubai
- GEO Specialty Chemicals
- Anhui Renxin
- Changzhou Hickory Chemical
- Haihang Industry
- Chizhou Fangda
- Hangzhou Dayangchem
- Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical
- HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS
- Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
- Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology
- Linyi Deroy Polymer Material
