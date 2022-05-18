Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is a general term for a group of bromine-containing organic compounds that can be used as flame retardants

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive in global, including the following market information:

Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150622/global-brominated-flame-retardant-coating-additive-market-2022-2028-791

The global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive include Albemarle Corporation, Israel Chemicals, Lanxess, Clariant, BASF, Italmatch and Nabaltec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs)

Polybrominated Biphenyl(PBBs)

Brominated Cyclohydrocarbons

Hexabromocyclododecanes (HBCDDs)

Others

Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furnishing

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Albemarle Corporation

Israel Chemicals

Lanxess

Clariant

BASF

Italmatch

Nabaltec

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150622/global-brominated-flame-retardant-coating-additive-market-2022-2028-791

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brominated Flame Retardant Coating Additive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/