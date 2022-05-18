Synthetic Cannabinoid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic cannabinoids have become a new type of therapeutic drug for the treatment of epilepsy, spasticity, inflammation and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Cannabinoid in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Synthetic Cannabinoid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Cannabinoid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High-Pure Synthetic Cannabinoid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Cannabinoid include Noramco, Hyasynth Biologicals, Insys Therapeutics, CV Sciences, Ginkgo Bioworks, CannBioRx Life Sciences, Renew Biopharma and Lygos (Librede), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Cannabinoid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High-Pure Synthetic Cannabinoid

Ultra-Pure Synthetic Cannabinoid

Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Good

Others

Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Cannabinoid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Cannabinoid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Cannabinoid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Synthetic Cannabinoid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Noramco

Hyasynth Biologicals

Insys Therapeutics

CV Sciences

Ginkgo Bioworks

CannBioRx Life Sciences

Renew Biopharma

Lygos (Librede)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Cannabinoid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Cannabinoid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Cannabinoid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Cannabinoid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Cannabinoid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Cannabinoid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Cannabinoid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Cannabinoid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

