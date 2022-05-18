Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aromatic sulfonic acid belongs to a class of organic acids containing sulfur. This chemical is produced by combining aromatic compounds with concentrated sulfuric acid and an added sulfur trioxide (recognized as “oleum”) in an organic reaction. The process is known as sulfonation. Aromatic sulfonic acid is typically used in the form of sodium salts. The presence of this acid improves water solubility of compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aromatic Sulfonic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Aromatic Sulfonic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market was valued at 216.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 238.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Toluene Sulfonic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aromatic Sulfonic Acid include Kuantum Corp, Nandadeep Chemicals, Nease Company, Enaspol, Dyna Chem, Tonfon Chemical, Taiwan NJC Corporation, Zu-Lon Industrial and Kao Koan Enterprise. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aromatic Sulfonic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Toluene Sulfonic Acid

Xylene Sulfonic Acid

Cumene Sulfonic Acid

Others

Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coating Industry

Industrial Cleaners

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aromatic Sulfonic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aromatic Sulfonic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aromatic Sulfonic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aromatic Sulfonic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuantum Corp

Nandadeep Chemicals

Nease Company

Enaspol

Dyna Chem

Tonfon Chemical

Taiwan NJC Corporation

Zu-Lon Industrial

Kao Koan Enterprise

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

