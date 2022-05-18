2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) is a clear, colourless liquid. It is a versatile difunctional acrylate monomer with a characteristic high reactivity. Its high functionality allows end products to be tailored for multiple applications. It can be used for crosslinking with isocyantes or melamines and imparts a range of useful properties to polymers such as hydrophilicity, improved adhesion, weatherability, chemical and scratch resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) include BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Nippon Shokubai, Anhui Renxin, Changzhou Hickory Chemical, Haihang Industry, Chizhou Fangda and Hangzhou Dayangchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0%
- Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 97.0%
- Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 98.0%
- Others
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Coatings & Paints
- Adhesives
- Resins & Rubbers
- Others
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Dow Chemical
- Evonik
- Nippon Shokubai
- Anhui Renxin
- Changzhou Hickory Chemical
- Haihang Industry
- Chizhou Fangda
- Hangzhou Dayangchem
- Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical
- HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS
- Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
- Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology
- Linyi Deroy Polymer Material
