Technology

2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
2 2 minutes read

2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) is a clear, colourless liquid. It is a versatile difunctional acrylate monomer with a characteristic high reactivity. Its high functionality allows end products to be tailored for multiple applications. It can be used for crosslinking with isocyantes or melamines and imparts a range of useful properties to polymers such as hydrophilicity, improved adhesion, weatherability, chemical and scratch resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-hydroxypropyl-acrylate-forecast-2022-2028-958

 

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) include BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Nippon Shokubai, Anhui Renxin, Changzhou Hickory Chemical, Haihang Industry, Chizhou Fangda and Hangzhou Dayangchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0%
  • Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 97.0%
  • Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 98.0%
  • Others

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Coatings & Paints
  • Adhesives
  • Resins & Rubbers
  • Others

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • BASF
  • Dow Chemical
  • Evonik
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • Anhui Renxin
  • Changzhou Hickory Chemical
  • Haihang Industry
  • Chizhou Fangda
  • Hangzhou Dayangchem
  • Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical
  • HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS
  • Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
  • Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology
  • Linyi Deroy Polymer Material

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Automotive Logistics Market 2021-2028 By Top Key Players – Kerry Logistics Network, BLG Logistics, DSV, Expeditors

December 18, 2021

Telecom Operations Management Market Analysis, Market Size, Application, Competitive Strategies, Top Leading Player, Forecast To 2028

January 10, 2022

Virtual Reality in Education Sector Market 2021-2026: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategy | Atheer, Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc., Blipper, Gravity Jack, Google Inc., Holition, Layer (Blipper Group), Improbable, Meta Inc., Marxent Lab LLC, Microsoft Corporation

December 20, 2021

Incident Response Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027 – ESRI, Acronis, NetApp, Fujitsu, Asigra, FireEye, HP, Veritas Technologies, etc

December 14, 2021
Back to top button