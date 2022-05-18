2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) is a clear, colourless liquid. It is a versatile difunctional acrylate monomer with a characteristic high reactivity. Its high functionality allows end products to be tailored for multiple applications. It can be used for crosslinking with isocyantes or melamines and imparts a range of useful properties to polymers such as hydrophilicity, improved adhesion, weatherability, chemical and scratch resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-hydroxypropyl-acrylate-forecast-2022-2028-958 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) include BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Nippon Shokubai, Anhui Renxin, Changzhou Hickory Chemical, Haihang Industry, Chizhou Fangda and Hangzhou Dayangchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0%

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 97.0%

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 98.0%

Others

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings & Paints

Adhesives

Resins & Rubbers

Others

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Evonik

Nippon Shokubai

Anhui Renxin

Changzhou Hickory Chemical

Haihang Industry

Chizhou Fangda

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical

HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology

Linyi Deroy Polymer Material

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-hydroxypropyl-acrylate-forecast-2022-2028-958

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports