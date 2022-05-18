Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) in global, including the following market information:

Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) market was valued at 98.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 86 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. <10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years. The global key manufacturers of Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) include Momentive, DuPont, Wacker-Chemie, Zhejiang Hengyecheng, Dongyue Group, Wuhan Jiehong International, Zhejiang XinAn Chemical Industrial Group, Shandong Baodalong New Materials and Zaoyang Huawei Silicon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%) <10 <20

Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hair Care

Skin Care

Makeup

Others

Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K.

Italy Russia Nordic Countries

Benelux Rest of Europe Asia

China Japan South Korea

Southeast Asia India

Rest of Asia South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey

Israel Saudi Arabia UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: Momentive DuPont Wacker-Chemie Zhejiang Hengyecheng Dongyue Group Wuhan Jiehong International Zhejiang XinAn Chemical Industrial Group Shandong Baodalong New Materials Zaoyang Huawei Silicon Hoshine Iota Silicone Oil

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Players in Global Market

