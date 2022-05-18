Technology

Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is an anionic surfactant suitable for use in the manufacture of small-particle polymer dispersions, especially vinyl acetate homopolymers, vinyl acetate/acrylates, acrylics, styrene-acrylic and styrene-butadiene polymers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
  • Global top five Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

30%-35% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate include Stepan Company, Enaspol, Nupol Chemicals, Huntsman Corporation and Solvay, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • 30%-35%
  • 35%-40%

 

Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Paints & Coating Industry
  • Rubber Adhesive
  • Others

 

Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
  • Key companies Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Stepan Company
  • Enaspol
  • Nupol Chemicals
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Solvay

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Nonylphenol Ether Sulfate Players in Global Market

