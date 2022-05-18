Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Propylene glycol monomethyl ether acetate (PGMEA/PMA), also known as propylene glycol methyl ether acetate, is a colorless hygroscopic liquid with a unique odor. It is a non-polluting solvent with multi-functional groups. Its molecular formula is C6H12O3. Not only it is used as a solvent for printing ink, paint, ink, textile dyes and textile oil, it is also used as a cleaning agent in the production of liquid crystal displays. PGMEA/PMA is flammable, and when the temperature is above 42C, it may form explosive vapor/air mixture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PMA Above 99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) include Dow, Shell Chemicals, LyondellBasell, Eastman Chemical, KH Neochem, Shinko Organic Chemical, Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical, Jiangsu Hualun Chemical and Wuxi Baichuan Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PMA Above 99.5%

PMA Above 99.9%

Others

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Chemicals

Process Solvents

Others

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Shell Chemicals

LyondellBasell

Eastman Chemical

KH Neochem

Shinko Organic Chemical

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

Jiangsu Hualun Chemical

Wuxi Baichuan Chemical

Chang Chun Group

Jiangsu Yida Chemical

Jiangsu RuiJia Chemistry

Shiny Chemical

Yancheng Super Chemical

HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS

