Global Pen Needles Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Pen Needles market was valued at 165.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Insulin Pen needles are used in conjunction with injection pens to deliver injectable medications into the body. An insulin pen needle consists of a hollow needle which is embedded in a plastic hub and attaches to injection pens. Pen needles come in a variety of needle lengths and diameters and are used by both health professionals and patients for injection of a variety of medications. They are commonly used by people with diabetes who often require multiple daily insulin injections. After several months of survey and research, research group obtains the following conclusions: 1. In the last several years, Global market of Insulin Pen Needles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.87%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Insulin Pen Needles is nearly 1456 M USD; the actual production is about 12333 M Unit. 2. The global average price of Insulin Pen Needles is in the decreasing trend, from 121.7 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 118.0 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. 3. The classification of Insulin Pen Needles includes Standard Insulin Pen Needles and Safety Insulin Pen Needles, and the proportion of Standard Insulin Pen Needles in 2016 is about 95%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Insulin Pen Needles is widely used for Home and Medical Institutions. The most proportion of Insulin Pen Needles is for home use, and the proportion in 2016 is about 92%. 4. North America is the largest supplier of Insulin Pen Needles, with a production market share nearly 43.5% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Insulin Pen Needles Media, enjoying production market share nearly 38.7% in 2016. 5. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%. 6. Market competition is not intense. BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana, B. Braun, Terumo, Ypsomed, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Vendors:

BD

Novo Nordisk

Artsana

B. Braun

Terumo

Ypsomed

Owen Mumford

HTL-Strefa

Beipu

Kangdelai

Ulticare

Allison Medical

Dongbao

By Types:

Standard Insulin Pen Needles

Safety Insulin Pen Needles

By Applications:

Home Use

Medical Institutions

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pen Needles Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pen Needles Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Standard Insulin Pen Needles

1.4.3 Safety Insulin Pen Needles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pen Needles Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Home Use

1.5.3 Medical Institutions

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Pen Needles Market

1.8.1 Global Pen Needles Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pen Needles Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pen Needles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Pen Needles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Pen Needles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Pen Needles Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Pen Needles Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Pen Needles Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Pen Needles Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

