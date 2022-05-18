LTE and 5G Broadcast Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The LTE broadcast technology, also known as eMBMS and LTE Multicast, is based on 3GPP’s evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) standard based, the global standard for video broadcast on mobile networks. The 5G broadcast technology is enhanced via the 3GPP group with Release 14 and 15 as Further Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (FeMBMS).

This report contains market size and forecasts of LTE and 5G Broadcast in Global, including the following market information:

Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global LTE and 5G Broadcast market was valued at 413.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 634.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



LTE Broadcast Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of LTE and 5G Broadcast include AT&T, Athonet, Cisco, Enensys Technologies, KT, NEC, Netgear, Qualcomm and Samsung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LTE and 5G Broadcast companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LTE Broadcast



5G Broadcast

Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Video on Demand



Mobile TV



Connected Cars



Emergency Alerts



Radio



Others

Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LTE and 5G Broadcast revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies LTE and 5G Broadcast revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T



Athonet



Cisco



Enensys Technologies



KT



NEC



Netgear



Qualcomm



Samsung



SK Telecom



Huawei

