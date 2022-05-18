Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is a hydrotropic substance used as a coupling agent, viscosity modifier, solubilizer and cloud point and crystallization temperature depressant in liquid cleaning, washing and laundry detergents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150630/global-sodium-xylene-sulfonate-market-2022-2028-484

The global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) include Stepan Company, Nandadeep Chemicals, Twiwan NJC Corporation, Kuantum Corp, Enaspol, Nease Company, Haihang Industry and Kao Koan Enterprise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Liquid

Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Cleaners

Personal Care

Others

Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stepan Company

Nandadeep Chemicals

Twiwan NJC Corporation

Kuantum Corp

Enaspol

Nease Company

Haihang Industry

Kao Koan Enterprise

surfactant premixes

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150630/global-sodium-xylene-sulfonate-market-2022-2028-484

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Xylene Sulfonate (SXS) Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/