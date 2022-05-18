Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It can be used to etch dielectric materials such as silicon dioxide and silicon nitride, and belongs to the electronic industry system as a special electronic gas.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) include Kanto Denka, Linde Gas, Versum Materials, Solvay, Showa Denko, Air Liquide, Toyoko Kagaku, Peric Special Gases and Beijing Yuji Science & Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4N

5N

Others

Global Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military Defense

Aerospace

Solar Cell

Electronic Product

Others

Global Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kanto Denka

Linde Gas

Versum Materials

Solvay

Showa Denko

Air Liquide

Toyoko Kagaku

Peric Special Gases

Beijing Yuji Science & Technology

