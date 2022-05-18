Refueling Robots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A refueling robot is an automated refueling robot that uses top-of-the-line vision sensing and detection systems to help guide the nozzle to the truck’s fuel tank.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refueling Robots in global, including the following market information:

Global Refueling Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Refueling Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Refueling Robots companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refueling Robots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



4-axis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Refueling Robots include KUKA (China), ABB (Switzerland), Yaskawa Motoman (Japan), Staubli (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan) and DENSO Robotics (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Refueling Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refueling Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Refueling Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4-axis



5-axis



6-axis



7-axis



Other

Global Refueling Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Refueling Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive



Mining



Oil & Gas



Aerospace



Others

Global Refueling Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Refueling Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refueling Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Refueling Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Refueling Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Refueling Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KUKA (China)



ABB (Switzerland)



Yaskawa Motoman (Japan)



Staubli (Switzerland)



FANUC (Japan)



DENSO Robotics (Japan)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refueling Robots Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refueling Robots Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refueling Robots Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refueling Robots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refueling Robots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Refueling Robots Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refueling Robots Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refueling Robots Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refueling Robots Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Refueling Robots Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Refueling Robots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refueling Robots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Refueling Robots Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refueling Robots Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refueling Robots Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refueling Robots Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Refueling Robots Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

